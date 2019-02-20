Ariana Grande Tried To Make Piers Morgan A Feminist Over A 2-Hour Dinner

Pacific Press via Getty Images Ariana Grande, who for months has tangled on social media with British TV personality Piers Morgan, crossed paths with him at a LA restaurant. Now they're bonding.

Ariana Grande tied a music industry record set by The Beatles ― and that still wasn’t her biggest accomplishment of the week.

She gets that title for not bolting for the nearest exit after spotting social media feuding partner Piers Morgan at a restaurant Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The British TV personality has a long-held a fascination with the pop star and a history of making deeply gross comments about her and other women. Let’s not forget that he slammed Grande for not visiting survivors of the bombing at her Manchester concert, only to apologize weeks later when she returned to the city for a benefit concert.

More recently, the pair came to Twitter blows after Morgan accused Grande of using “nudity to sell records” after body-shaming the pop girl group Little Mix, coming for Ellen DeGeneres and tousling with Grande’s mother during an epically bad day.

Grande promptly “thank, u next”-ed the talk show host, which made their restaurant run-in even more surprising.

Thank u for a great night @ArianaGrande x — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

So... we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting. We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ - next? pic.twitter.com/pNJ7pDi0at — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

The "7 Rings" singer confirmed that she was actually there (and this wasn't some elaborate Photoshop scam), and said the two had a "v productive conversation."

The “7 Rings” singer confirmed that she was actually there (and this wasn’t some elaborate Photoshop scam), and said the two had a “v productive conversation.”

She even offered the hashtags # FutureFeministPiers and # FingersCrossed, giving an inkling of hope that the morning show host could change his well-documented misogynist ways.

thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 20, 2019

When fans began to react in disbelief that Grande had the patience for a full meal with her former social media enemy, she explained how the meeting actually went down.

“We bumped into each other. at a restaurant. and i decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while,” she explained. “i think some progress was made! turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. :)”

well............ we bumped into each other. at a restaurant. and i decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while. i think some progress was made! turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. :) — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 20, 2019

Grande had already been having a pretty spectacular week. She became the first recording artist to hold the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart simultaneously since the Beatles in 1964.