Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Features Voter Registration Booths

Ariana Grande wants her fans to know that they have the power to say “thank u, next” when it comes to elections.
The “God Is A Woman” singer has partnered with the advocacy nonprofit HeadCount to set up booths during her Sweetener World Tour shows so fans can register to vote.
HeadCount wrote in a tweet that the #thankunextgen campaign allows the superstar’s fans to “make their voices heard.” A video shown Monday during Grande’s first performance on her tour urges fans to “take a stand.”
The pop star’s Sweetener World Tour began in Albany, New York, featuring music from her fourth album, “Sweetener,” and her fifth, “thank u, next.”
HeadCount has previously partnered with other top musicians for similar voter registration efforts, including Jay-Z, Phish and the Dixie Chicks.
Grande’s fans who can’t attend one of her shows also can participate by texting ARIANA, or 40649, to “register to vote, get election alerts, contact your legislators about issues you care about or get a reminder to register to vote at your 18th bday,” HeadCount wrote in a tweet.
Attendees at Monday night’s show were overjoyed to see Grande’s involvement and tweeted their enthusiasm: