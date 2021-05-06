ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande Immortalized In Wax By Madame Tussauds Hollywood

A life-size wax figure of the singer is in the museum’s Hollywood location next to renditions of Jimmy Kimmel and singer Jason Derulo.

Sometime in the future, Ariana Grande may wax nostalgic about today.

That’s because on May 6, Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled a wax figure of the singer at its museum on Hollywood Boulevard.

The wax version of Grande is posed in a set inspired by her “7 Rings” music video and wears a black lace Oasis two-piece with an oversize white feather jacket draping off her shoulders and glittery platform heels.

Ariana Grande is now a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Ariana Grande is now a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

The life-size figure is in the museum’s “A-List” room next to wax renditions of Jimmy Kimmel and singer Jason Derulo ― neither of whom can hold a candle to her (it’s wax, she’ll melt ― get it?).

There’s no word on whether the wax tribute has melted Grande’s heart. HuffPost reached out to the singer for comment but she did not immediately respond.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Ariana Grande Museums Madame Tussauds