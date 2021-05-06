Ariana Grande Immortalized In Wax By Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Sometime in the future, Ariana Grande may wax nostalgic about today.

That’s because on May 6, Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled a wax figure of the singer at its museum on Hollywood Boulevard.

The wax version of Grande is posed in a set inspired by her “7 Rings” music video and wears a black lace Oasis two-piece with an oversize white feather jacket draping off her shoulders and glittery platform heels.

The life-size figure is in the museum’s “A-List” room next to wax renditions of Jimmy Kimmel and singer Jason Derulo ― neither of whom can hold a candle to her (it’s wax, she’ll melt ― get it?).

There’s no word on whether the wax tribute has melted Grande’s heart. HuffPost reached out to the singer for comment but she did not immediately respond.