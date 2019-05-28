Ariana Grande Chimes In On Questionable New Waxwork

This is Ariana Grande ― the world-famous singer-songwriter, actress and new face of fashion house Givenchy:

PA Wire/PA Images

And this is the new waxwork that Madame Tussauds London unveiled in her honor last week:

PA Wire/PA Images

Now, let’s see them side to side:

Some fans took issue with the depiction, claiming it looked nothing like the pop star. A case of thank you, next?

Grande herself eventually chimed in on Instagram at the weekend.

“I just wanna talk,” she commented on a photograph of the waxwork that was shared by the PopCraveNews profile.

It’s unclear what Grande meant with her quip. She did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for clarification as to the level of shade thrown.

But many fans believed it was major.

