When I was working as a nanny for a wealthy Los Angeles family, one of my tasks involved taking my charge to her twice-weekly riding lesson. One day, among the dirt and horse poo, I noticed possibly the cutest boots I’ve ever seen, worn by adults and children alike. They were ankle-high, with an almond toe, pull tab on the back and a brass front zipper. They were Chelsea-style with elastic sides, and somehow simultaneously achingly chic but still casual and fun. They had a bit of a heel, but nothing too wild, and they looked comfortable and easy to put on.