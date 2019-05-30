Arie Luyendyk Jr. And Lauren Burnham Welcome Baby Girl Alessi

“The Bachelor” alums Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday ― a little more than a year after they starred in one of the reality show’s more controversial finales.
Alessi Ren Luyendyk arrived weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces, Burnham reported on Instagram.
“This was [the] first time she laid eyes on me, and I’m forever changed,” Luyendyk wrote alongside an Instagram photo of him cradling the newborn.
“She is sweet, calm and @ariejr, and I could not be more in love with her,” Burnham wrote with another photo on her account.
They announced the pregnancy in November and married in January.
But oh there was drama before that on “The Bachelor” finale in March 2018.
As finalists vied for his heart, Luyendyk dumped Lauren and proposed to Becca Kufrin. Then he broke up with Becca to pursue Lauren again, much to the chagrin of viewers.
The two got engaged on the “After the Final Rose” episode.
It’ll be a heck of a story to tell their daughter when she grows up.