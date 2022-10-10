Comic Ariel Elias Handles Beer-Chucking Right-Wing Hecklers Like Absolute Boss

Comic Ariel Elias is being celebrated on social media for how she handled a pair of hecklers at a gig in New Jersey over the weekend.

After a back-and-forth with one of the hecklers over Donald Trump, a man later identified as the heckler’s husband threw a can of beer at Elias during the show at Uncle Vinnie’s in Point Pleasant Beach.

The can was full, or close to it, based on the loud splat as it hit the wall just behind Elias.

But if she was rattled, she didn’t show it.

She calmly picked up the beer... and chugged it.

“Five stars for this flawless performance,” Jimmy Kimmel raved on Twitter.

Elias posted the exchange on Twitter, where it racked up more than 3 million views over about 12 hours:

Advertisement

“I knew I had to chug it,” she told Rolling Stone. “I was so relieved that there was still some left in there after it exploded against the wall. Also my adrenaline was going crazy, so even though normally I don’t drink before or during sets, I felt like this was a valid exception.”

She told the magazine she typically doesn’t talk politics, and offered up some advice to the hecklers.

“My message to last night’s hecklers is that therapy is great, I highly recommend it,” she said. “Or just write down your feelings. I promise you’ll feel like throwing things less.”

Advertisement

She added on Twitter:

I'd really appreciate it if anyone could please just let my teachers know that chugging a beer has in fact been great for my career. — Ariel Elias (@Ariel_Comedy) October 9, 2022

“We heard a pop and we thought someone popped a bottle of champagne,” club owner Dino Ibelli told Entertainment Weekly. “And then as we noticed what happened, he was already running out the door. So we contacted the local authorities and everything, [filed] a police report, and we figured out the guy’s name and where he lived.”

He called Elias’ response ― chugging the beer ― “phenomenal.”

“What a perfect ‘screw you’ when she opens the beer and drinks it,” he said. “She did a great job and I apologized up and down.”

Comics were in awe of her performance under pressure:

Umm...SO MANY things to say about this but the big take away is that @ariel_Comedy is super funny and total class. https://t.co/twi2CBKr5K — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) October 9, 2022

You rock Ariel. How I wish I was there. https://t.co/i316jT40Hp — Judy Gold (@JewdyGold) October 10, 2022

Advertisement

The republican fear of information and debate. Followed by a cowardly exit. America in microcosm at a comedy club. Well handled by Ariel who is clearly funny and strong and knows what she’s doing out there. https://t.co/GvudhxFz16 — Judd Apatow 🇺🇦 (@JuddApatow) October 9, 2022

Trump supporters are the most sensitive audience members I’ve ever performed in front of. They used to call The Comedy Store to ask and make sure nobody would be making fun of Trump that night. Never seen any other group do that before. https://t.co/70VcuSben0 — Robin Tran 🏳️‍⚧️ (@robintran04) October 9, 2022

Ariel wasn’t even doing political material. The drunk heckler was craving what every MAGAt craves — grievance and revenge. And they’ll alter the reality before their eyes to get it. “You SOUND like you voted for Biden.” https://t.co/rDCF9Cmoc1 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 9, 2022

Ariel handled this like an absolute pro. I'd bet my life that the asshole who threw the beer has complained that "comedians can't say anything anymore!" https://t.co/OqVInAcMji — Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) October 9, 2022

Handled it like a champ, @Ariel_Comedy !



(Please don't throw beer cans at me onstage, I can't finish it like a boss like Ariel here, 'll break out in rashes and die) https://t.co/iJkFRAxETx — Dr Jason Leong 🇲🇾 (@DrJasonLeong) October 10, 2022

Advertisement

FINALLY an interesting crowdwork video! https://t.co/tzx4mVcvOo — The Jay Agenda (@JayJurden) October 9, 2022

nicely handled, though I'd get a Covid test after drinking that MAGA asshole's beer https://t.co/U9D9FX4GQN — Matt 🎃swalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 9, 2022