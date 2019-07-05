This artwork needs to be part of your world.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Halle Bailey, a 19-year-old singer who is half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, has been picked to ﻿star as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Halle Bailey at the 2nd Annual Freeform Summit at Goya Studios in March.

Bailey tweeted about the news alongside a picture of a black Ariel, calling the role a “dream come true.”

dream come true... 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Possibly inspired by Bailey’s post, excited fans began creating their own renditions of the new Ariel and sharing them.

🎵 Watch and you'll see



Some day I'll be



Part of your world 🎵 #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/Dn5M7noFcq — Nilah Magruder (@nilaffle) July 4, 2019

Nilah Magruder, a storyboard artist and writer for animation based in Los Angeles, posted her “Little Mermaid” fan art online.

“As black creators, we know how isolating this industry can be,” Magruder told BuzzFeed. “To see a black Ariel now is particularly inspiring.”

She added: “I was kind of like, ‘Whoa, Disney really went and did that!’”

Other Twitter users shared similar sentiments with their own versions of the updated Disney princess.

“Seeing a black mermaid with locks is something I never would’ve imagined seeing 10 years ago,” one Twitter user wrote. “Now many little black girls around the world will be able to look at their screens and say “That’s me! I can be a mermaid too!!”

To check out some of the lovely fan art, scroll down.

