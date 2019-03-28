Woman Gives Birth To Twins 1 Month After Giving Birth To Baby Boy

Talk about a pregnant pause: A woman in Bangladesh who gave birth in February to a baby boy, just gave birth to twins, according to multiple outlets.

Amazingly, Arifa Sultana didn’t even know she was pregnant with the second set of babies.

The 20-year-old mother from the Jessore district gave birth to a premature son in late February.

That child is doing well, but last week Sultana had to be rushed back to the hospital after she complained about serious pain in her stomach, the BBC reported.

Doctors discovered Sultana was pregnant with twins who were incubating in a previously undiscovered second uterus.

It turns out Sultana had a condition known as uterus didelphys, a rare congenital condition.

The condition happens during development. Typically, the uterus starts out as two small tubes that normally join to form one larger hollow cavity, according to The Guardian.

On rare occasions, those tubes don’t join completely and instead develop into separate structures.

Doctors performed an emergency cesarean section on Sultana and delivered a baby boy and girl.

Dr. Sheila Poddar, a gynecologist at Ad-Din hospital in Dhaka, told CNN that “all three children are safe and healthy,” and that “the mother is also fine.”