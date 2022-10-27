Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs' Office Burglarized, Police Say

The campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona governor, was burglarized this week, officials said Wednesday.

Phoenix police said they responded to a call at the office, located in the city, on Tuesday after items were reportedly taken from the site, AZCentral.com said.

Advertisement

Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a police spokesperson, did not name what specifically was taken from the headquarters due to an ongoing investigation, The New York Times reported.

The reported burglary comes as the days tick down until Hobbs, who is the secretary of state for Arizona, faces off against Republican candidate Kari Lake in the governor race.

New in AZ --> Katie Hobbs' campaign is confirming @ a burglary this week of their campaign headquarters & says there is an individual being sought as a person of interest.



More coming... https://t.co/sDieX50dUd pic.twitter.com/tfSsobyJwN — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) October 27, 2022

Police have yet to identify a suspect, however, an image released by Hobbs’ campaign shows a man — who it identified as the suspect — in a green shirt and a backpack walking around the office.

Advertisement

Officials are checking security cameras in an attempt to learn more about the person involved in the incident, police said.

Hobbs’ campaign manager Nicole DeMont, in a statement, referred to the challenges the Democratic candidate and her staff have faced, including death threats.

“Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the secretary is our No. 1 priority,” DeMont wrote.