Arizona Senate, Which Hired Cyber Ninjas, Now Desperately Seeking Its Election Records

Senate Republicans recently discovered the Ninjas leased a mysterious “data center,” and have sent a two-sentence letter to the company and others involved in the audit, asking if public records are stored there, The Arizona Republic reported.

Advertisement

“We recently learned that a data center, possibly leased to Cyber Ninjas ... may be housing records concerning the Arizona State Senate’s audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County,” Arizona Senate President Karen Fann wrote in the letter sent Thursday.

“Please confirm as soon as possible whether this information is correct and, if so, when and on what terms the Senate may access the facility or its resources.”

As of Sunday, no response was reported.

The Cyber Ninjas shut its doors and fired all personnel early this month. The company was facing $50,000 daily fines beginning Jan. 6 until it turned over public records it collected as part of the audit. The records have yet to be provided.

Advertisement

Fann told the Republic she has no idea where the data center is located.

“There’s not a lot I can say,” she said. “I received info that possible records were stored in a data center.”

The newspaper and nonprofit watchdog group American Oversight sued to make the records public.

Last Tuesday, an Arizona judge ordered Cyber Ninjas and CEO Doug Logan to answer questions under oath from American Oversight regarding the company’s failure to turn over documents.

Advertisement

“As much as he might like to walk away from the dumpster fire he helped create, Doug Logan is not above the law. We look forward to deposing him on the 27th, and if it takes an arrest warrant to ensure the public gets the full story of the ‘audit,’ then so be it,” American Oversight Senior Adviser Melanie Sloan said in a statement made available to HuffPost.

State Senate Republicans hired the Ninjas in a doomed attempt to challenge Joe Biden’s presidential victory.