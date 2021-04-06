Arkansas Legislature Overrides Governor's Veto, Makes Anti-Trans Bill Law

“House Bill 1570 would put the state as the definitive oracle of medical care, overriding parents, patients and health care experts,” he said. “While in some instances the state must act to protect life, the state should not presume to jump into the middle of every medical, human and ethical issue.”

The House didn’t seem to agree and voted 72-25 on Tuesday to override Hutchinson’s veto, which was later confirmed with a 25-8 vote in the Senate. Lawmakers cast votes mostly along party lines in the Republican-controlled state, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Barring a legal challenge, the law will take effect this summer, although a legal challenge is almost guaranteed.

Shortly after voting concluded, the American Civil Liberties Union said it is preparing to challenge the law “as we speak.”

“This bill will drive families, doctors and businesses out of the state, and sends a terrible and heartbreaking message to transgender people who are watching in fear,” the ACLU said in a statement.

“Trans youth in Arkansas: We will continue to fight for you. We will always have your back, and we’ll be relentless in our defense of your rights.”