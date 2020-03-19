Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman Conducts Practice Without Players

Like many college basketball teams, the University of Arkansas’ campaign ended when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The Razorbacks had beaten Vanderbilt University’s Commodores in the first round of the SEC tournament. But the team’s next game against South Carolina never happened amid a wave of sports cancellations.

However, Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman clearly wasn’t ready to call it a season. In a fun video posted by ESPN Wednesday (watch it above), Musselman coaches imaginary players on a deserted practice court.

He claps, yells encouragement and then praises his phantom charges for a job well done.

“Awesome day,” he says. “Let’s come back at it tomorrow.”

Score one for the human spirit.