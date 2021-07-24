Nurse Reveals Her Prank On COVID-19 Deniers Who Say She's A Crisis Actor

A nurse in Arkansas says she has taken to pranking COVID-19 deniers who claim she’s a crisis actor.

In a segment that aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” the health care worker called Sunny recalled just some of the abuse she has received while working in a coronavirus unit on the front lines of the pandemic.

And she revealed how she now flips the vitriol back on the conspiracy theorists who think the public health crisis isn’t real and doubt the efficacy of the vaccines, even as cases again rise with the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant and 99.5% of American deaths are now among the unvaccinated.

“I get called a crisis actor all the time. It’s my thing now to respond to hate comments with, ‘For just $10 into my Venmo account I’ll tell you the truth about COVID-19 and crisis acting,’” Sunny told CNN’s Elle Reeve.

“I’ve made about $100,” she claimed.

And the truth that she’s promised?

“I’m just like, ’Crisis acting isn’t real and COVID is real so, like surprise,” Sunny said. “Said I’d tell you the truth, not the truth you want to hear.”

