College Coach Pulls Shocking Move During Timeout To Motivate Team

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff basketball team plays defending national champion Baylor on Saturday ― and the underdogs will at least be in improved shape.

That’s all thanks to a bizarre move by their coach against Iowa State this week.

Solomon Bozeman called a timeout during Pine Bluff’s blowout defeat and had the team run sprints across the Cyclones’ floor. Video of the unusual maneuver quickly went viral.

I’ve never seen this before. Arkansas Pine Bluff’s head coach called a timeout last night just for his players to run baseline to baseline. You might see that in AAU, but not college basketball.pic.twitter.com/B3sy2lhtio — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) December 2, 2021

USA Today’s For the Win wrote that Bozeman “basically showed up his own team.” The squad lost, 83-64, dropping its record to 1-8. A few humiliating wind sprints probably won’t push them to be competitive against the No. 4-ranked and undefeated Bears in Waco, Texas.