Sports

College Coach Pulls Shocking Move During Timeout To Motivate Team

Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Solomon Bozeman apparently tried to light a fire under his struggling team.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff basketball team plays defending national champion Baylor on Saturday ― and the underdogs will at least be in improved shape.

That’s all thanks to a bizarre move by their coach against Iowa State this week.

Solomon Bozeman called a timeout during Pine Bluff’s blowout defeat and had the team run sprints across the Cyclones’ floor. Video of the unusual maneuver quickly went viral.

USA Today’s For the Win wrote that Bozeman “basically showed up his own team.” The squad lost, 83-64, dropping its record to 1-8. A few humiliating wind sprints probably won’t push them to be competitive against the No. 4-ranked and undefeated Bears in Waco, Texas.

Pine Bluff and Bozeman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

University of Arkansas at Pine BluffSolomon Bozeman