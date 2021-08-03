Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday and then won the Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest. At least according to the internet.

Comparisons to the “French Dispatch” and “Call Me By Your Name” star bubble up from time to time and reemerged after Duplantis soared 19 feet, 9 inches, ahead of silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the U.S. and bronze medalist Thiago Braz da Silva of Brazil.

Fans quickly vaulted their opinions onto Twitter, one even proposing that the American-born Duplantis, known as Mondo, looks like “the possible love child of Timothée Chalamet & Tom Holland.”

naur someone said duplantis looks like timothy chalamet and now i cant unsee pic.twitter.com/pmoPvIl3p3 — zo ♡︎ (@maneuI) August 3, 2021

Duplantis è la versione olimpica di Chalamet #GiochiOlimpici pic.twitter.com/kE2HO7v5MY — 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖙 𝕲𝖎𝖗𝖑 𝖔𝖋 999+1 🎭 (@Devil_Lady7) August 3, 2021

I think I would get Timothée Chalamet to play Armand Duplantis in the biopic. #olympics — Ian Hutcheon (@hutchian) August 3, 2021

it feels like i’m watching a taller and sportier version of timothee chalamet 🥲❤️‍🔥 #Duplantis #Olympics — 🖤 (@shotofvodkath) August 3, 2021

Armand Duplantis is the buffer and more athletic version of Timothee Chalamet. The resemblance. 👌🏼💯 — JL (@jamesvitaliano) August 3, 2021

Armand Duplantis the possible love child of Timothée Chalamet & Tom Holland...wins the Pole Vault gold and almost breaks the WR... pic.twitter.com/BGSFrpqyGX — arunSpurs (@arunspurs) August 3, 2021

The narrators calling armand duplantis of the pole vault “ the swedish timothee chalamet” 😭 — S. (@downtoemmeline) August 3, 2021

Watching the olympics and this Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis is a dead ringer for Timothée Chalamet — Elly 🌜✨ (@jellyelly_) August 3, 2021