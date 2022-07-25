Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis cleared 20 feet 4 1/2 inches (6.21 meters) to break his own world record at the world championships on Sunday ― and he continued to win comparisons to actor Timothee Chalamet.
Fans pointed out the resemblance between the track and field star and the “Dune” heartthrob when Duplantis won Olympic gold last summer.
And after Duplantis, the American-born athlete known as Mondo, did this in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday ...
... they again brought up the comparisons.
Some of the tweets are in other languages ― but you get the gist.
