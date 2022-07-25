Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis cleared 20 feet 4 1/2 inches (6.21 meters) to break his own world record at the world championships on Sunday ― and he continued to win comparisons to actor Timothee Chalamet.

Fans pointed out the resemblance between the track and field star and the “Dune” heartthrob when Duplantis won Olympic gold last summer.

Advertisement

And after Duplantis, the American-born athlete known as Mondo, did this in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday ...

6⃣.2⃣1⃣ @mondohoss600 🇸🇪 breaks his own WORLD RECORD and claims his first world pole vault title!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/9nRZLWLzTM — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022

... they again brought up the comparisons.

Some of the tweets are in other languages ― but you get the gist.

Mondo Duplantis et Timothée Chalamet tant que je les aurais pas vu dans la même pièce pour moi c'est la même personne pic.twitter.com/xmk2NkvoZ7 — Call me Malu (@inari7ini7t) July 25, 2022

Advertisement

I’m sorry but a Swedish-American pole vaulter who looks like Timothee Chalamet and is named “Mondo Duplantis” sounds like a character from a Wes Anderson movie #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/eI6UBnl8UF — Christian Thompson (@ChristThom) July 25, 2022

Ok 🇺🇲 4x4 🥇 and then Duplantis (Timothée Chalamet) 🇸🇪 WR after 10 days of #WorldAthleticsChamps at @WCHoregon22 is too much I cannot — Adam C (@QEDadam) July 25, 2022

Mondo Duplantis quebra o próprio recorde mundial no salto com vara! Só 22 anos, ainda veremos muito o sósia de Timothée Chalamet no alto do pódio. — Renan Nabeshima (@renabeshima) July 25, 2022

Brons voor de Belgian Tornados op de 4x400 meter, de Belgian Cheetahs worden zesde in de finale van de 4x400 meter! Tussendoor springt Mondo Duplantis, de Timothee Chalamet van de atletiekwereld, even een wereldrecord polsstokspringen. pic.twitter.com/RSxZGRtmsE — Thomas Smolders (@Ljosmyndun) July 25, 2022

Mondo Duplantis quebra o próprio recorde mundial no salto com vara! Só 22 anos, ainda veremos muito o sósia de Timothée Chalamet no alto do pódio. — Renan Nabeshima (@renabeshima) July 25, 2022