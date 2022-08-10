Armie Hammer's Accusers Detail Shocking Claims In New Docuseries Trailer

Armie Hammer in 2019. Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images

A new documentary series is taking an in-depth look at sexual abuse and assault claims leveled against Armie Hammer from the perspective of his accusers.

The trailer for “House of Hammer,” released by Discovery+ on Wednesday, features appearances by two of Hammer’s purported exes, Julia Morrison and Courtney Vucekovich, who share troubling messages they say were sent to them by the “Social Network” and “Call Me by Your Name” actor.

“In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect,” Vucekovich said. “But then, things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You’re his, completely. I mean, he said: ‘I’m 100% a cannibal.’ I’m freaking out.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, a graphic voice memo allegedly sent by Hammer to one of the women is played.

“My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you,” the memo says.

Watch the trailer for “House of Hammer” below.

Set to debut Sept. 2, the three-part docuseries also includes commentary by the actor’s estranged aunt, Casey Hammer, who was interviewed by Vanity Fair last year for an explosive feature, “The Fall of Armie Hammer: A Family Saga of Sex, Money, Drugs, and Betrayal.”

“When all of this came out about Armie, I was not shocked,” she says in the trailer. “You don’t just wake up and become this dark controller, abuser. This behavior, it’s deep-rooted.”

Hammer’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on “House of Hammer.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair last year, Brettler stated that “all interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual.”

“They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually participatory,” he said. “The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true.”

Hammer’s professional life was thrown into a tailspin in 2021 after a social media account called “House of Effie” posted screenshots of messages that appeared to have been sent from the actor’s accounts that included references to violent sexual acts and cannibalism.

The ensuing controversy prompted Hammer to withdraw from a number of high-profile projects, including the forthcoming comedy “Shotgun Wedding” and the Broadway production of “The Minutes.” About two months after the messages were posted, a 24-year-old woman identified only as Effie accused the actor of raping her in 2017.

Shortly afterward, Hammer reportedly entered a treatment facility to address issues related to drugs, alcohol and sex. He has continued to maintain a low profile for most of 2022, and last month was reportedly seen working at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands.