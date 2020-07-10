Armie Hammer And Elizabeth Chambers Split After 10 Years Of Marriage

After more than a decade together, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer are calling it quits.

The couple announced their split Friday with a joint statement on Instagram alongside a throwback photo from the early days of their relationship.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they wrote. “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

The announcement comes less than two months after Chambers acknowledged their 10th wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on social media.

Until recently, they’d been self-isolating in the Cayman Islands with daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3. Originally, the family had intended on taking only a spring-break vacation there, but wound up staying put once travel restrictions were decreed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In April, Hammer amused fans by unveiling a quarantine mohawk that drew comparisons to Joe Exotic of Netflix’s “Tiger King.” The “Call Me By Your Name” actor has reportedly returned to Los Angeles.

Chambers, an actor and television personality, appears to have stayed put in the Caribbean as she’s continued to post snapshots of her children enjoying the beach this week.

Slated to return to the big screen later this year in “Dreamland,” Hammer previously chalked up the success of his marriage to “consistency.”

“My wife and I always try to do sweet things for each other, that’s always kind of the mode,” he told People in 2017. “I think the most romantic thing you can probably do is try to do something romantic all the time so that you can’t be like, ‘Oh, I was romantic that one time.’”

In 2013, Chambers recalled how Hammer had popped the question in an interview with Town & Country.

“When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married,” she said. “He sat me down and said, ‘Look, we don’t have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you’ll be 40 and divorced and we’ll run into each other, and we’ll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we’ll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.’”

