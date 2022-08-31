Armie Hammer 'Preparing Himself' For 'House Of Hammer' Doc Chronicling Alleged Abuse

Armie Hammer, the disgraced “Social Network” star who left Hollywood in 2021 after being publicly accused of rape, is reportedly battening down the hatches before the debut of the “House of Hammer” documentary series chronicling his life.
“Armie is trying to prepare himself as much as he can for the ‘House of Hammer’ documentary,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday. “He has an idea about what’s coming. Despite this, Armie has been trying to move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career.”
The source went on to add that Hammer is committed to his sobriety before adding that his “friends are nervous that the documentary will crush him.”
A separate source told Entertainment Tonight that Hammer “has been focused on spending time with his children and Elizabeth and trying to right his wrongs” and that “the trailer dropping feels like a huge step back” in his attempts to co-parent his children with his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers. “It’s difficult for him to have this be aired out again in the public eye episodically since a family member of his is involved,” the source added.
Hammer was the center of a swirl of rumors in January 2021 after posts began to surface online claiming he sent explicit direct messages where he allegedly proclaimed himself a “cannibal.” Two months later, a 24-year-old woman named Effie alleged in a press conference alongside her lawyer the following: “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles.”
The actor has vehemently denied the accusations.
A trailer for the documentary included an explicit voice memo allegedly sent by Hammer to one of the women. “My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you,” a voice says in the memo.
In the series’ trailer, Julia Morrison read an alleged past messaging exchange with Hammer. “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will fuck strangers for me,” she read.
Following the rumors and allegations, Hammer relocated to the Cayman Islands to be close to Chambers and their two children. Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Hammer has since been purportedly selling timeshares for a local resort, according to an unnamed source.
“I can’t confirm or deny it because Armie hasn’t addressed it,” his attorney Andrew Brettler told Entertainment Weekly in an email in July about rumors of Hammer’s current occupation.
The documentary, which will premiere on Discovery+ on Sept. 2, will also focus on members of the Hammer family. His estranged aunt, Casey Hammer, is featured in the trailer. “Through a trove of archives and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light,” said a press release for the series. “Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”
