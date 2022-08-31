Armie Hammer 'Preparing Himself' For 'House Of Hammer' Doc Chronicling Alleged Abuse

“I can’t confirm or deny it because Armie hasn’t addressed it,” his attorney Andrew Brettler told Entertainment Weekly in an email in July about rumors of Hammer’s current occupation.

The documentary, which will premiere on Discovery+ on Sept. 2, will also focus on members of the Hammer family. His estranged aunt, Casey Hammer, is featured in the trailer. “Through a trove of archives and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light,” said a press release for the series. “Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”