Armie Hammer Won't Face Sexual Assault Charges: Report

Actor Armie Hammer reportedly won’t face sexual assault charges after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office determined there wasn’t enough evidence.

“In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime,” the DA’s office said in a statement first reported by Variety on Wednesday.

In 2021, Hammer was accused of rape by a woman who said she had been in a four-year relationship with the “Call Me By Your Name” actor.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” she said during a news conference at the time. “During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Hammer has denied the allegations. In the statement provided to Variety, the DA’s office added that investigators could not prove a sexual assault happened “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” the statement said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.