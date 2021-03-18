Woman Accuses Armie Hammer Of Rape, Feared Actor 'Was Going To Kill' Her

Armie Hammer has been accused of rape by a woman who says she was in a four-year relationship with the actor that ended last year.

The woman, who has been identified only as 24-year-old Effie, alleged Thursday that the violent assault took place in Los Angeles nearly four years ago.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” she said during a news conference organized by her attorney, Gloria Allred. “During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

“During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn’t let me,” added Effie, who was visibly emotional. “I thought he was going to kill me. Then [he] left with no concert for my well-being.”

Effie, who now lives in Europe, said during the news conference that her on-again, off-again relationship with Hammer began over Facebook in 2016 and ended sometime in 2020. During that time, she said, “he abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually.”

She concluded her remarks by saying she wished she had spoken out sooner.

“I want other survivors of sexual assault around the world to feel empowered and know that they are heard, believed, understood and loved,” she said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating Hammer.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” the statement reads. “[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

“With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight,” it continued.

In January, a social media account called “House of Effie” posted screenshots of messages that appeared to have been sent from Hammer’s account and included references to violent sexual acts, including rape and cannibalism.

When asked about a connection between the account and her client, Allred said she had no comment.

Effie is the latest in a series of women who have come forward with troubling allegations against Hammer, who has vehemently denied all of the accusations.

The actor recently relocated to the Cayman Islands, where his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and two children reside. His professional life has been thrown into a tailspin since allegations have surfaced. He has since dropped out of two high-profile acting projects, “Shotgun Wedding” and “The Offer.”