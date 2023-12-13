Armie Hammer Shares Cryptic Passage About ‘Annihilation’ After Rape, Abuse Accusations

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer shared a passage about “things falling apart” on his social media Tuesday. The “Rebecca” star, who faced multiple accusations of sexual abuse in 2021, recently reactivated his Instagram account after nearly three years.
“Only to the extent that we expose ourselves over and over to annihilation can that which is indestructible be found in us,” read the quote Hammer posted in a story set to expire mid-day Wednesday. “This is the spirit of true awakening. It was all about letting go of everything.”
The words are Pema Chödrön’s, an ordained nun and Tibetan-Buddhist from New York who has written dozens of books about overcoming hardship.
“Things falling apart is a kind of testing and also a kind of healing,” the passage continues. “We think that the point is to pass the test or to overcome the problem, but the truth is that things don’t really get solved. They come together and they fall apart … It’s just like that.”
On Jan. 12, 2021, messages leaked online that purported to show Hammer calling himself a cannibal and fantasizing about drinking blood. The next day, Hammer voluntarily exited the Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” dismissing the accusation as “bullshit claims” and saying he was stepping back from the film to be with his family.
Hammer was accused by a second woman on Jan. 14 of that year of emotional abuse and sexual coercion. A third woman came forward with similar allegations later that month. In March 2021, a woman identified only as Effie at the time said that the actor “violently” raped her for four hours in Los Angeles in 2017.
Hammer’s Instagram story on Tuesday included references to “pleasure” and “misery.”
“When we think that something is going to bring us pleasure, we don’t know what’s really going to happen,” read a passage. “When we think something is going to give us misery, we don’t know. Letting there be room for not knowing is the most important thing of all.”
Hammer, who divorced his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers in 2020 after 10 years of marriage, denied the allegations against him at the time. He subsequently checked into rehab and became the subject of a Discovery+ documentary series titled “House of Hammer.”
In May, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office determined there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Hammer with a crime.
The actor returned to Instagram on Nov. 1 and has only shared three posts since then to his grid. Hammer has no upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page — and last appeared on the big screen in 2022’s “Death on the Nile.”
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.