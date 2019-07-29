Son Sucks Armie Hammer's Toes In Video And Critics Call Actor A Heel

Hammer toe is causing some concern on social media.

Actually it’s the toes belonging to actor Armie Hammer, who shared video of them being sucked by his 2-year-old son as a goof over the weekend.

The clip, which has since been deleted by the “Call Me By Your Name” star, but of course was preserved by observers, features young Ford Hammer doing what many toddlers do ― putting funky stuff in their mouths.

Hammer wrote that “this happened for a solid 7 minutes” and added the jokey hashtag, “foot fetish on fleek.”

Some viewers thought it was disgusting. When showbiz blogger Perez Hilton asked followers to weigh in on the footage, Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, stepped up.

“It wasn’t seven minutes ... more like five seconds,” she wrote. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke.”

Chambers conceded that her husband wasn’t wise to post the clip on Instagram, but assured critics that “our children’s safety and well-being is always a first priority.”

