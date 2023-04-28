2 U.S. Army Helicopters Crash After Training Flight In Alaska

Two U.S. Army helicopters crashed in central Alaska on Thursday while returning from a training flight, officials said.
A spokesperson for the Army said the two AH-64 Apache helicopters were from Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks. John Pennell, a spokesperson for the military, said two people were aboard each aircraft, The Associated Press reported.
First responders were on the scene near the town of Healy, Alaska, after the accident, although it was unclear if anyone was injured or killed. Officials said more information would be released as it became available.
The incident remains under investigation.
It’s the third serious Army crash in recent months.
On March 29, two Army helicopters collided along the Kentucky-Tennessee border during a training mission, killing nine soldiers. And on Feb. 5, two soldiers were injured near Talkeetna, Alaska, after an Apache helicopter rolled shortly after taking off.