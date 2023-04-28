2 U.S. Army Helicopters Crash After Training Flight In Alaska

Two U.S. Army helicopters crashed in central Alaska on Thursday while returning from a training flight, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Army said the two AH-64 Apache helicopters were from Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks. John Pennell, a spokesperson for the military, said two people were aboard each aircraft, The Associated Press reported.

First responders were on the scene near the town of Healy, Alaska, after the accident, although it was unclear if anyone was injured or killed. Officials said more information would be released as it became available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, at Fort Wainwright crashed today near Healy, Alaska, returning from a training flight. — Eleventh Airborne (@11thAirborneDiv) April 28, 2023

It’s the third serious Army crash in recent months.