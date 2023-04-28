What's Hot

Indiana Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Ban Books In Schools

Pittsburgh Pirates Star Dick Groat, Who Also Played In NBA, Dies At 92

Lawyer Uses Prince Harry’s Own Words To Undermine Phone Hack Case

Greece To Let People Bring Pets Into More Than 120 Archaeological Sites

Meet The 16-Year-Old High School Senior Who Got Into 175 Colleges (And Counting)

Democrats Are Fundraising From Arms Dealers Ahead Of A Pentagon Budget Fight

Writer Defends Clarence Thomas' Free Trips Without Mentioning He Was On The Same Trips

Hugh Grant Will Play An Oompa Loompa, And Twitter Has Some Pretty Sweet Jokes

E. Jean Carroll Schools Trump Lawyer Over Victim-Blaming Question

Barack Obama Takes On A Regular Job In New Netflix Docuseries About America’s Workforce

'Brat Loves Judy' Offers The Kind Of Love Story That's Often Missing From TV

Rudy Giuliani Brags About 'Dirty Trick' He Used To Get Himself Elected

PoliticsAlaskaArmy Helicopter Crash

2 U.S. Army Helicopters Crash After Training Flight In Alaska

The incident remains under investigation.
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Two U.S. Army helicopters crashed in central Alaska on Thursday while returning from a training flight, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Army said the two AH-64 Apache helicopters were from Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks. John Pennell, a spokesperson for the military, said two people were aboard each aircraft, The Associated Press reported.

First responders were on the scene near the town of Healy, Alaska, after the accident, although it was unclear if anyone was injured or killed. Officials said more information would be released as it became available.

The incident remains under investigation.

It’s the third serious Army crash in recent months.

On March 29, two Army helicopters collided along the Kentucky-Tennessee border during a training mission, killing nine soldiers. And on Feb. 5, two soldiers were injured near Talkeetna, Alaska, after an Apache helicopter rolled shortly after taking off.

Go To Homepage
Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community