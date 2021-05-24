“Army of the Dead” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The Netflix film, which debuted on May 21 after a limited theatrical release, follows a group of mercenaries planning a Las Vegas casino heist amid a zombie apocalypse. Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie initially featured comedian Chris D’Elia, but Tig Notaro was cast to replace him using reshoots and digital movie magic following several accusations against D’Elia of sexual misconduct.

In second place is the long-delayed Amy Adams thriller “The Woman in the Window,” followed by “Sabotage,” a 2014 action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Worthington and Terrence Howard.

Other Netflix movies on the list include animated family films like “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Jungle Beat: The Movie,” as well as the South African detective mystery “I Am All Girls.”

As for non-Netflix films after “Sabotage,” there’s 2016’s “The Whole Truth” and kid-friendly sequels like “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.