“Army of Thieves” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

A prequel to “Army of the Dead,” the comedy heist film follows a bank teller recruited to join a crew of thieves in their mission to break into impossible safes across Europe. “Army of Thieves” premiered on Oct. 29.

Advertisement

In second place is the new thriller “Hypnotic.” The movie premiered on Oct. 27 and tells the story of a young woman who seeks the help of a famous hypnotist but finds unexpected and deadly consequences.

Netflix "Army of Thieves" on Netflix.

“Hubie Halloween” ― the 2020 Halloween comedy horror movie starring Adam Sandler ― is also trending at the moment, as is the new Netflix vampire flick “Night Teeth.”

While many films in the ranking were produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, there are outliers ― including the Guy Ritchie fantasy adventure “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” and the animated “Monster House.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost