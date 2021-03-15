Arna Kimiai, the unmasked Uber passenger who stirred outrage for abusing a driver in viral video, surrendered to San Francisco police Sunday night, the department said.

Kimiai, 24, was jailed on charges of robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code for her alleged role in the March 7 attack on Subhakar Khadka, a 32-year-old operator from Nepal who said he was subjected to racial taunts as well.

Kimiai was a central figure in a clip filmed by Khadka that infuriated many viewers nationwide. Khadka told police he picked up the three women and stopped the ride when he noticed one of them was not wearing a mask. Tensions escalated and the unmasked Kimiai coughed on him, grabbed his cellphone and ripped his mask off while her two companions berated the driver. The passenger in red, Malaysia King, allegedly pepper-sprayed Khadka through an open window as the trio fled, police said.

King, 24, was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas, where police said she tried to use a fake ID to transfer money at a bank. In the San Francisco attack, she faces charges of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code.

Kimiai turned herself in at the San Francisco women’s jail at 7 p.m. Sunday, her lawyer told KPIX.

“Ms. Kimiai acted appropriately and responsibly when she found out she had a warrant for her arrest, coordinating her peaceful surrender through her legal counsel and the SFPD. We have no further comment at this time,” attorney Seth Morris said.

Khadka told KTVU: “All the working-class people throughout the world are watching the events unfold. We are setting an example here that nobody is above the law.”

A third passenger has not been charged in the attack. Police said they continue investigating.

UBER RIDERS COUGH ON, ASSAULT, PEPPER SPRAY DRIVER

Driver Subhakar Khadka, who is South Asian, says he believes he was targeted because of his race. He picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday afternoon on San Bruno Avenue. https://t.co/Tzr7kTfyKQ pic.twitter.com/f8PiHDZ9CZ — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 9, 2021