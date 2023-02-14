Belgian Soccer Player Arne Espeel, 25, Dies After Collapsing On Pitch

Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died after collapsing on the soccer field while playing for amateur team Winkel Sport B on Saturday. He was 25.

According to Reuters, citing Belgian media outlets, Espeel had just saved a penalty kick when he collapsed at the club’s home ground in Sint-Eloois-Winkel. Emergency services tried to save him, including reviving him with a defibrillator, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital.

“Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel,” Espeel’s soccer club said in a statement. “We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought.”

Winkel Sport B play in the second provincial division of West Brabant. They were up 2-1 against Westrozebeke at the time of the incident.

An autopsy was scheduled on Monday, Reuters reported, to determine the cause of death.

According to a local news outlet, the sporting director of Winkel said Espeel had been with the club for many years.