Arnold Schwarzenegger In Car Crash, At Least One Injured

Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a serious car accident with injuries on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles Friday evening, police told The Los Angeles Times.

Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon SUV rolled over a red Toyota Prius, and the female driver of that car was injured, police said. The SUV continued to roll into a second car, a Porsche. A total of four cars were involved in the crash, officials said.

The injured driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, according to the Times.

The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Schwarzenegger, 74, is “fine; his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a spokesperson told People magazine.

The crash occurred shortly after Schwarzenegger had left his nearby home. TMZ noted that he was photographed at the scene with long-time pal and “Body By Jake” trainer Jake Steinfeld.

A witness told TMZ that the crash was so dramatic that it looked like a movie stunt.

Details of what may have caused the crash were not immediately revealed. No one was arrested.

“Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision,” said an LAPD statement. “All parties remained at scene.”

KTLA-TV captured overhead video of the crash scene, which is shown in the video clip up top.

