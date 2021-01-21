Arnold Schwarzenegger Schools COVID-19 Vaccine Doubters In Stern Facebook Comment

Arnold Schwarzenegger had firm words for those skeptical about the coronavirus vaccine after he posted a video of himself being vaccinated at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

The clip, shared across the former California governor’s social media pages, showed Schwarzenegger dropping two lines from his movie catalog as he received the shot. One of them was the iconic “Come with me if you want to live” quote from the “Terminator” films.

While a number of commentators praised Schwarzenegger for the video ― with some movie buffs wondering why he didn’t reference the even more iconic “I’ll be back” line from “The Terminator” ― other voices on Facebook cast doubt on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. That prompted a response from the “Governator,” who urged them to trust infectious disease specialists like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Virtually all of the real experts around the world are telling us the vaccine is safe and some people on Facebook are saying it isn’t,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “In general, I think if the circle of people you trust gets smaller and smaller and you find yourself more and more isolated, it should be a warning sign that you’re going down a rabbit hole of misinformation.”

Schwarzenegger specifically called out skeptics who willingly dive into conspiracy theories, arguing that “weakness is thinking you don’t need expert advice and only listening to sources that confirm what you want to believe.”

A screenshot of Schwarzenegger's comments on Facebook.

Schwarzenegger is known for his active presence on social media, even purchasing a pipe in his likeness that was made by a fan on Reddit last September.

The actor has been especially vocal about trusting science in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 began spreading widely in the U.S. last March, Schwarzenegger posted multiple videos of himself staying indoors. In June, he spoke out against politicizing face masks, tweeting that “anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”