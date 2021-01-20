Arnold Schwarzenegger Drops 2 Classic Movie Lines As He Gets His COVID-19 Vaccine

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger received his COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and made sure that the moment was punctuated with two zingers from his own films.

“I have never been happier to wait in a line,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter as he posted a video of himself getting his shot. “Come with me if you want to live!”

The famous line is, of course, from “The Terminator” film franchise — originally uttered in the first movie by actor Michael Biehn and repeated by Schwarzenegger in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” as well as several other entries in the series.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

But Schwarzenegger also dropped another quote from one of his lesser-known films as he told the health care worker administering his vaccine to “put that needle down.”

This is a reference to the 1996 Christmas movie “Jingle All the Way,” where Schwarzenegger screams at a neighbor eating his wife’s cookies: “Put that cookie down, now!”

The health care worker did not respond to Schwarzenegger’s reference — possibly because “Jingle All the Way” never received particularly great reviews. An Empire reviewer in 2000 panned Schwarnegger’s performance in the film, writing: “Anything as wooden as Arnie in a Christmas movie would normally be wearing flashing lights.”

Aside from getting a vaccination, Schwarzenegger also took time on Wednesday to tweet congratulations to President Joe Biden. The former California governor — a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump — has argued that Biden’s centrist reputation helped him win the presidency.

I’m rooting for you ⁦@JoeBiden⁩. Your success is the country’s success. pic.twitter.com/BTvwsGN5Ih — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021