President Donald Trump on Thursday returned to ranting about one of his favorite topics ― how the ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice” fell when actor Arnold Schwarzenegger took over from him as the host of the reality show.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger. You know what? He died. I was there,” Trump told a White House Social Media Summit, according to Yahoo News correspondent Hunter Walker.

Schwarzenegger, an action movie star who was governor of California, hit back with a dig about Trump’s tax returns, indicating the pair’s yearslong beef is back on.

Trump continues to refuse to release his tax returns after promising to produce them before he was elected. House Democrats are now legally trying to force him to do so.

Schwarzenegger later tweeted that “instead of being distracted by television ratings, let’s fix our politics” by ending the process of gerrymandering.

Instead of being distracted by television ratings, let’s fix our politics. The only way to drain the swamp is by letting the voters pick their politicians, instead of continuing to let the politicians pick their voters. #terminategerrymandering https://t.co/EVsSC34QSU — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 12, 2019