Maybe the showman in Arnold Schwarzenegger knew fans would need a twist during the Los Angeles Chargers-New York Jets snooze fest on Monday Night Football’s “ManningCast.” (Watch the video below.)

So when the camera cut to him before a commercial break, the action movie hero was feeding his pet donkey, Lulu, in what appeared to be his den.

The baller move surprised even sibling ex-NFL quarterbacks-turned-hosts Peyton and Eli Manning.

“What is that?” Eli said. “That donkey looks like you eating, Peyton. All right we’re going to break.”

Oh, just Arnold Schwarzenegger feeding a donkey as the #ManningCast goes into commercial break. #MNF 🏈 pic.twitter.com/cCp6WKxVSc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2023

Lulu starred with Schwarzenegger in a social distancing PSA back at the start of the pandemic, and it was fun to see her in the spotlight again. If we may mix sports metaphors, however, her appearance during Monday Night Football did seem out of left field, according to viewers.

“WTF? Why?” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. “What in the

Terminator is this?” another asked. “Unexpected twist!” commented another.

The former California governor recently came out with a new book “Be Useful.”

The description reads, “The seven rules to follow to realize your true purpose in life — distilled by Arnold Schwarzenegger from his own journey of ceaseless reinvention and extraordinary achievement, and available for absolutely anyone.”