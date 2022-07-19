Actor Miriam Margolyes has total recall of Arnold Schwarzenegger intentionally farting in her face on the set of “End of Days” ― and says she hasn’t forgiven him.
“He farted in my face,” Margolyes claimed on the “I’ve Got News for You” podcast posted Monday. “Now, I fart, of course I do — but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”
Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in a few “Harry Potter” films, said there was nothing magical about working with the “rude” and “full of himself” Schwarzenegger.
In 1999′s “End of Days,” Schwarzenegger plays an ex-cop who tries to stop Satan from spreading his seed as the new millennium nears.
“I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted,” Margolyes explained. “It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”
Maybe we should call him Arnold Fartzenegger.
HuffPost couldn’t immediately reach Schwarzenegger’s agency for a response.