Miriam Margolyes Accuses Arnold Schwarzenegger Of Farting In Her Face

The actor said the movie hero was "quite rude" on the "End of Days" set.
Actor Miriam Margolyes has total recall of Arnold Schwarzenegger intentionally farting in her face on the set of “End of Days” ― and says she hasn’t forgiven him.

“He farted in my face,” Margolyes claimed on the “I’ve Got News for You” podcast posted Monday. “Now, I fart, of course I do — but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in a few “Harry Potter” films, said there was nothing magical about working with the “rude” and “full of himself” Schwarzenegger.

In 1999′s “End of Days,” Schwarzenegger plays an ex-cop who tries to stop Satan from spreading his seed as the new millennium nears.

“I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted,” Margolyes explained. “It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

Miriam Margolyes says she hasn't forgiven Arnold Schwarzenegger for farting in her face.
HuffPost couldn’t immediately reach Schwarzenegger’s agency for a response.

