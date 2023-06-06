Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Heaven Is 'Fantasy' And 'Nothing' Happens When We Die

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he won’t be back. Ever.

The action movie legend told “Twins” co-star Danny DeVito that heaven is a “fantasy” and that anyone who says otherwise “is a fucking liar.”

In a new Interview article posted Tuesday, DeVito noted the threat of the water crisis and asked Schwarzenegger, “What’s in the future for us?”

That prompted the former “Terminator” to take aim at the afterlife.

“It reminds me of Howard Stern’s question to me: ‘Tell me, Governor, what happens to us when we die?’ I said, ’Nothing. You’re 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a fucking liar,’” Schwarzenegger said.

DeVito reminded his buddy that he couldn’t really know.

“We don’t know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I’m not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that.”

“We deteriorate,” DeVito interjected.

“Except in some fantasy,” Schwarzenegger replied. “When people talk about, ‘I will see them again in heaven,’ it sounds so good, but the reality is that we won’t see each other again after we’re gone. That’s the sad part. I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don’t.”

“Arnold,” the Netflix docuseries about him, begins streaming Wednesday.

One portion disclosed this week covers Schwarzenegger’s confession in therapy to then-wife Maria Shriver that the housekeeper’s son, Joseph Baena, was his as well. The revelation prompted the couple to split in 2011.

