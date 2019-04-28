Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Proud Dad Moment At Son Joseph's Graduation

He’s a former governor, bodybuilder and Hollywood actor, but ultimately he’s one proud dad.

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his son Joseph’s college graduation from California’s Pepperdine University on Saturday with a heartwarming Instagram post, showing them celebrating his big accomplishment.

“Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day!” he wrote. “You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”

Schwarzenegger has previously shared sweet posts about his mini-me son, Joseph Baena, whom he had with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

The 21-year-old has followed in his dad’s footsteps in bodybuilding, with the former “Terminator” star sharing snaps of his son in the gym and re-creating his dad’s classic bodybuilding poses.