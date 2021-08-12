'You're A Schmuck!': Arnold Schwarzenegger Unloads On Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers

Screen icon and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) has a blunt message for people who shun masks in the name of freedom.

“Screw your freedom,” he said. “Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to X, Y and Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”

Schwarzenegger compared mask mandates put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to a traffic light.

“You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m gonna stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here, I’m gonna go right through it,’” he said. “Then you kill someone else, then it is your doing.”

Schwarzenegger called on Americans to put aside politics, listen to the scientists and stop griping about the supposed freedom to not wear a mask.

“You have the freedom to wear no mask,” he said. “But you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask.”

Yesterday while I was talking with @AVindman and @biannagolodryga about Alex’s new book, I was asked about my comment about COVID misinformation that all of you are sharing. Here was my answer: pic.twitter.com/8LKhPIJ1Eu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2021

See the full conversation with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and whistleblower/retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to promote the latter’s new book below: