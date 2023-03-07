What's Hot

Boston Red Sox 3rd Baseman Justin Turner Needs 16 Stitches After Pitch Hits Face

Will Smith Reportedly Still Wants To Repair Things With Chris Rock

Selena Gomez Says Heart Has Been 'Heavy' As She Returns To Social Media Amid Drama

Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump Speech Turned 'Real Creepy, Real Fast'

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Exposes Donald Trump Jr.’s Weirdest Habit

‘Dilbert,’ Scott Adams Draw Ire From Fellow Cartoonists

Girls Basketball Team Denied Trophy After Winning All-Boys League Championship

Veterans Group To Pentagon: Ban Fox News On Military Bases

Alex Murdaugh Jurors Speak Out After Murder Verdict, Call Him A 'Good Liar'

Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss Torches 'Local Mussolini' Ron DeSantis

2 Dead After Panicked Crowd Rushes Exits At GloRilla Concert

John Candy's Kids Pay Tribute To Their Dad 29 Years After His Death

PoliticsArnold Schwarzenegger

If You're Filled With Hate, Then Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New Video Is Just For You

The actor and former California governor nailed why hatred is for "losers" in a powerful monologue.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday issued a powerful video message for hate-mongers amid a rise in antisemitism worldwide.

The former California governor acknowledged hate has “always been the easy path” but offered some blunt home truths on how it “eventually will break you.”

“There has never been a successful movement based on hate,” he noted.

“Think about it,” said the movie star-turned-politician. “Nazis? Losers. The Confederacy? Losers. The Apartheid movement? Losers. And the list goes on and on.”

“I don’t want you to be a loser,” Schwarzenegger continued, admitting he understood “how people can fall into a trap of prejudice and hate.” He promised the initial tumult caused by rejecting hate would eventually be worth it.

Recalling his visit last year to the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, Schwarzenegger said it was “horrifying” to walk through and “put myself into the shoes of people herded into those gas chambers.”

People who can’t let go of their hatred will “die miserably,” he warned.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community