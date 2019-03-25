Arnold Schwarzenegger Bikes After Mini Pony In Weirdly Soothing Viral 'Fitness' Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had an incredibly varied career: champion body builder, move star, author, California governor and now ... mini pony workout partner.

Schwarzenegger, 71, has taken to social video app TikTok (where his user name is “arnoldschnitzel”) and Instagram to chronicle some of his fitness routines. His most popular post by far is a clip in which Schwarzenegger, sporting a cowboy hat, rides his bike after the mini pony Whiskey in a backyard. “Whiskey has a morning fitness routine, too,” he noted on the post.

Follow me on @tiktok_us to keep up with my fitness routine and watch me chase Whiskey around the yard! Username: arnoldschnitzel https://t.co/E1bQHbeMs5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 22, 2019

Schwarzenegger, who had open heart surgery last year, apparently thinks the odd scene is like a roundup because the video is set to Toby Keith’s song “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” His Instagram post had nearly 2 million views as of Sunday.

He feeds Whiskey a carrot at the end as his dog Gustav looks on.

Besides the views, the video got lots of social media love, including from Toby Keith himself, who responded: “Hell yeah!”

Bad week? Here’s Arnold Schwarzenegger riding a bike alongside a pony. pic.twitter.com/X5GACzj92x — Jeremy Gibbs (@jeremy_gibbs) March 23, 2019