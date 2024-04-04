Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts To Travis Kelce Comparing Him With This Actor

Arnold Schwarzenegger heard what Travis Kelce said — and ended up paying him a visit.
The “Terminator” star appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast for a wide-ranging interview with the NFL star and his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
At one point, Schwarzenegger brought up a debate that the siblings had on their show last year, when they discussed whether the former politician or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be the better leader of humanity in an alien invasion. Jason Kelce had chosen Schwarzenegger — but Travis Kelce had picked Johnson.
“When you guys were disputing between The Rock and Arnold ... [Travis Kelce] was partially right because The Rock is stronger now than I am,” Schwarzenegger said on this week’s episode. “He has more muscles than I have right now.”
He added that Johnson’s movies are “doing really well” and said that “there’s nothing to be taken away from The Rock.” Despite this magnanimity, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was nonetheless embarrassed that Schwarzenegger had heard his comments.
“You’re a good man,” Travis Kelce told him. “My tail was between my legs as you walked in here.”
The Kelces’ debate over Schwarzenegger and Johnson began in May 2023 following a question from a podcast listener.
At the time, Jason Kelce said that the “obvious answer” was Schwarzenegger.
“He already beat aliens,” the elder sibling said in reference to 1987′s “Predator.”
“He’s not quite the physical specimen he used to be in his prime, but I’m still going with Arnie.”
“I’m sending The Rock,” said Travis Kelce, citing his “confidence.”
“I think his WWE career kind of exceeds anything that Schwarzenegger did,” he added.
His flabbergasted brother replied, “Dude, you are fucking out of your mind.”
Schwarzenegger, who previously passed Johnson the action hero baton with a 2003 cameo in “The Rundown,” made clear to the siblings that he has no problem with the former wrestler. But Schwarzenegger hedged when asked if he personally would choose himself or Johnson to defend humanity.
“It really depends,” Schwarzenegger said. “I don’t think that you should limit it to just one or the other. Why not work together? Together, we’re the ultimate talent, right? We have it all. We have the wisdom and then we have the strength, the speed, the talent.”
He also called Johnson “fantastic,” dubbing him the “modern-day Arnold.”