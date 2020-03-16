Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Adorable Mini Pony And Donkey Want You To #StayTheFHome

Screen legend and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging Americans to #StayTheFHome to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and he’s recruited two of his adorable pets to help get the message across: miniature pony Whiskey and Lulu the donkey.

“We have a good time eating here together,” Schwarzenegger said as he fed them two carrots. ”So much more fun than going outside. No more restaurants, OK? Public gatherings, restaurants, all those gymnasiums, out the window. We stay home.”

The “Terminator” star tweeted:

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

His message was delivered hours after the state’s current governor, Gavin Newsom, set more restrictions within the state, including closing bars and reducing occupancy in restaurants, and urging older citizens to remain inside.

On Friday, Schwarzenegger also shared some hygiene advice in the age of coronavirus, this time enlisting his dog Cherry:

I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/evDxVu6Etb — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 13, 2020