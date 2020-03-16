Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Adorable Mini Pony And Donkey Want You To #StayTheFHome

Screen legend and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging Americans to #StayTheFHome to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and he’s recruited two of his adorable pets to help get the message across: miniature pony Whiskey and Lulu the donkey.
“We have a good time eating here together,” Schwarzenegger said as he fed them two carrots. ”So much more fun than going outside. No more restaurants, OK? Public gatherings, restaurants, all those gymnasiums, out the window. We stay home.”
The “Terminator” star tweeted:
His message was delivered hours after the state’s current governor, Gavin Newsom, set more restrictions within the state, including closing bars and reducing occupancy in restaurants, and urging older citizens to remain inside.
On Friday, Schwarzenegger also shared some hygiene advice in the age of coronavirus, this time enlisting his dog Cherry: