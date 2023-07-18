“Only smoker in the house. Before I was using a box fan in a window to exhaust the smoke. It never did a good job at not allowing the HVAC system to pull smoke back to the return. This machine removes 100% of the smoke particles from the room before it can make its way to another room. Non-smokers can’t even smell a hint of cigarette smoke in the room minutes after you extinguish a cigarette.” — Micheal

“Very very small compared to all of my friends’ purifiers, but it does the job. My girlfriend has had zero asthma attacks since I’ve had this thing and that in itself is worth the price. My basement smells a ton better, it used to have like a mildew smell but that’s gone. I’ve got two dog kennels in the basement also that would get smelly but that’s taken care of too. Honestly, I’ll probably buy one for each floor of my house, it’s that good.” — Shane

“With the out of control wildfires lately, the air quality in our area has been designated dangerous and I could smell smoke in my house. I ordered this unit, took the plastic off the filter (very important), and turned it on Auto. The fan went to high speed, the light ring turned yellow, and within about a half hour, the ring turned blue, speed dropped, and there was no smoke smell in the house. It’s quiet even when running at high speed, it does the job, and I’m pretty happy with my purchase. The unit seems well made and looks nice enough.” — C Sanders