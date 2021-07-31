Australian Basketball Player Aron Baynes Out At Olympics After Bathroom Incident

Australian basketball player Aron Baynes will have to sit out the rest of the Tokyo Olympics after a “complicated” series of events that started on the court and ended in the bathroom.

Baynes, who also plays for the Toronto Raptors, first suffered a neck injury during Australia’s game against Italy on Wednesday, then later slipped and fell, compounding the problem.

“It was a complicated series of events,” Australian Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Hughes told reporters on Friday, according to Yahoo Sports. “He did suffer an injury during the match on the court, and then he had a slip in the bathroom and suffered further injury.”

David Goldman via AP Aron Baynes at the Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to his injury, Baynes had scored 14 points in 14 minutes. Australia won the game 86-83.

“I am really disappointed that I can’t continue in the Olympics,” he said in a statement the Australian Boomers, as the team is known, provided to the Associated Press. “I along with the rest of the team have been working so hard in our quest for an historic Olympic medal and I am gutted that I can’t complete the journey with the boys, but I have every confidence that they will get the job done.”

Sports Illustrated noted that Baynes’ condition puts a “big dent” in the likelihood that the Australians will take home a medal.