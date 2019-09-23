Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” died on Saturday, his wife Malissa Longo announced on Facebook. He was 50.

Longo did not specify the cause of death. Eisenberg underwent a second kidney transplant in 2015, Deadline reported.

“He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul,” Longo wrote. “He sought to live his life with integrity and truth. He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him.”

Eisenberg’s character Nog became the first member of the alien Ferengi race to join Starfleet, The Wrap noted, and served in many key battles in the series.

Eisenberg appeared in 47 episodes on the “Star Trek” spinoff from 1993 to ’99, according to IMDB. His other credits included “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Amityville: The Evil Escapes” and “Beverly Hills Brats.”

Actor Robert Picardo of “Star Trek: Voyager” wrote Sunday that Eisenberg was a “kind soul, a great colleague.”

Very sad news. Aron was a kind soul, a great colleague and a beloved member in our ⁦@StarTrek⁩ family. My condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/r65y2OVQGT — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 22, 2019

In addition to his widow, Eisenberg is survived by two sons, Variety reported.

Longo noted that she and Eisenberg never publicly announced their December 2018 elopement. “While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer,” she wrote. “I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other.”

Here is the full Facebook post from Longo, plus other tributes:

We are aching and sorry more than words can ever say. Rest In Peace, @AronEisenberg. We will always love you and Nog💔



We love you, Malissa. You are family, and you always will be🙏 https://t.co/yaOXTNbeAy — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) September 22, 2019

We’re heartbroken to share news of the loss of one of our family. Aron Eisenberg was an enormous positive presence in any situation. Forever kind, caring & deeply thoughtful, Aron was every bit as passionate as he appeared on screen. Our love & gratitude is with him & his family. pic.twitter.com/zbXpAdH5pL — The DS9 Documentary (@DS9Doc) September 22, 2019

My eyes are blinded by tears. My ears are deafened by sobs. It’s Sunday morning and you are no longer on earth but in the heavens @AronEisenberg #DS9 — Penny Johnson Jerald (@PennyJJerald) September 22, 2019

I had the short but sweet pleasure of first meeting Aron at last year’s STLV. Like many others, I am shocked and saddened by this news. He immediately struck me as a lovely, open-hearted, kind, joyful man. I send my best thoughts to his wife and children. https://t.co/cca1FeK8lo — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) September 22, 2019

Aron Eisenberg, an actor best known for portraying Nog on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died at age 50. pic.twitter.com/JVirgALX4U — James Darren (@jameswdarren) September 22, 2019

Such sad news to learn tonight: #StarTrek Deep Space Nine's Aron Eisenberg (Nog) has passed away. https://t.co/t3dmTQhjhw — TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) September 22, 2019

Heartbreaking news. #DS9’s @AronEisenberg has passed away. Aron delt with health issues his whole life but never let that stop him from living it to the fullest. He was a talented actor and a wonderful person. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/ShMWZbNCy0 — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) September 22, 2019