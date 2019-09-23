Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” died on Saturday, his wife Malissa Longo announced on Facebook. He was 50.
Longo did not specify the cause of death. Eisenberg underwent a second kidney transplant in 2015, Deadline reported.
“He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul,” Longo wrote. “He sought to live his life with integrity and truth. He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him.”
Eisenberg’s character Nog became the first member of the alien Ferengi race to join Starfleet, The Wrap noted, and served in many key battles in the series.
Eisenberg appeared in 47 episodes on the “Star Trek” spinoff from 1993 to ’99, according to IMDB. His other credits included “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Amityville: The Evil Escapes” and “Beverly Hills Brats.”
Actor Robert Picardo of “Star Trek: Voyager” wrote Sunday that Eisenberg was a “kind soul, a great colleague.”
In addition to his widow, Eisenberg is survived by two sons, Variety reported.
Longo noted that she and Eisenberg never publicly announced their December 2018 elopement. “While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer,” she wrote. “I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other.”
Here is the full Facebook post from Longo, plus other tributes: