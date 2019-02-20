DNA Leads To Man's Arrest In 11-Year-Old Girl's Murder From 45 Years Ago

After nearly 45 years, authorities say an 11-year-old girl’s killer is finally behind bars.

Police on Tuesday arrested a Colorado man for the 1973 kidnapping and murder of Linda O’Keefe, who was last seen walking home from summer school in Newport Beach, California.

James Alan Neal, 72, was taken into custody after he was linked to the crime with DNA evidence that was collected from the victim. The positive match followed his DNA being recently submitted to a genealogical tracking website, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.