Florida Man Arrested In Fatal Beating Of Alleged Peeping Tom

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Victor Vickery, 30, was arrested last week on charges related to the death of a man he had accused of watching him have sex through a bedroom window.

A Florida man is behind bars and charged with manslaughter after he allegedly beat a man to death whom he found watching him have sex through his girlfriend’s window, according to local reports.

Victor Vickery, 30, was arrested Thursday for the July 2018 death of Asaad Akar, 57, in Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Vickery told police he was in bed with his girlfriend when they heard a sound at a window, which they had previously heard during times of intimacy and had reported to police.

Vickery said he went outside and saw Akar, who had a prior criminal record for prowling, standing with his genitals exposed. While Vickery confronted the man as his girlfriend called 911, Akar attacked him, Vickery said, prompting him to punch and kick him, according to a police report cited by Local 10.

Akar was taken to a hospital and died shortly after from his injuries.

Vickery was jailed on $100,000 bail. He is also charged with sexual battery related to an incident that happened a month after Akar’s death.