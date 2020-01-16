Arrest Warrant Issued For Odell Beckham Jr. After Locker Room Incident With Cop

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as a video seems to show him slapping a police officer’s backside during a celebration following Monday’s college football national title game in New Orleans.

The warrant for simple battery, a misdemeanor, follows a complaint filed against the 27-year-old NFL star on Tuesday, a New Orleans public information officer confirmed to HuffPost on Thursday.

The spokesperson declined to go into detail about the incident to avoid identifying the alleged victim.

Jason Miller via Getty Images Star NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. would face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted of a misdemeanor battery charge.

Video circulating online appears to show Beckham slapping an officer from behind in the Louisiana State University locker room after the school defeated Clemson University in the championship game at the New Orleans Superdome. Beckham played three seasons at LSU.

The video appears to show Odell having a brief, animated exchange with the officer after the apparent slap.

The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant accusing Odell Beckham Jr. of simple battery. Odell slapped an officers behind in the locker room after LSU’s win on Monday.pic.twitter.com/RughGGXLsN — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2020

A representative for the Browns said the team is aware of the incident and that it has been in touch with both Beckham and his representatives.

“They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation,” the Browns representative said in a statement.

The misdemeanor charge carries a sentence of up to 6 months in jail, plus a $1,000 fine, ESPN reported.