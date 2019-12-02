Here’s What Is Arriving On And Leaving Netflix In December 2019

Netflix is doing things a bit differently this month.

While the company typically releases dozens of classic movies on the first of the month, Netflix has a more tame start-of-month release schedule this time around. Fewer than a dozen movies join the service on Dec. 1, and three of them are Austin Powers movies.

This change might have something to do with the increased competition Netflix now faces to secure distribution rights, as Disney+ and Apple TV+ just launched. More generously, Netflix may have changed things up to give more attention to the multiple Netflix Films debuting this December that could compete at the Academy Awards. Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” debuts on Dec. 6 and will likely earn multiple nominations, including potential acting noms for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. “The Two Popes” debuts on Dec. 20, with Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce also being awards contenders.

A few other notable Originals this month: the sketch show “Astronomy Club” debuts on Dec. 6, the Michael Bay movie “6 Underground” debuts Dec. 13, John Mulaney has a children’s variety special debut on Christmas Eve, and the second season of “You” debuts Dec. 26. You can watch a few of those trailers below.

Movies leaving the service throughout December include “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi.”

Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.

And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Netflix Scarlett Johansson, Azhy Robertson and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story."

Arrivals

Dec. 1

“Dead Kids” (Netflix Film)

“A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish”

“The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl”

“Austin Powers in Goldmember”

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

“Cut Bank”

“Eastsiders” (Season 4)

“Malcolm X”

“Searching for Sugar Man”

“Sweet Virginia”

“The Tribes of Palos Verdes”

Dec. 2

“Nightflyers” (Season 1)

“Team Kaylie: Part 2” (Netflix Family)

Dec. 3

“Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo” (Netflix Film)

“Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” (Netflix Original)

“War on Everyone”

Dec. 4

“The Last O.G.” (Season 2)

“Let’s Dance” (Netflix Film)

“Los Briceño” (Netflix Original)

“Magic for Humans” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Dec. 5

“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby” (Netflix Film)

“Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez” (Netflix Original)

“Greenleaf” (Season 4)

“Home for Christmas” (Netflix Original)

“V Wars” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 6

“Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show” (Netflix Original)

“The Chosen One” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Confession Killer” (Netflix Documentary)

“Fuller House” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

“Glow Up” (Netflix Original)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix Film)

“Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas” (Netflix Family)

“Teasing Master Takagi-san” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

“Three Days of Christmas” (Netflix Original)

“Triad Princess” (Netflix Original)

“Virgin River” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 8

“From Paris With Love”

Dec. 9

“A Family Reunion Christmas” (Netflix Family)

“It Comes at Night”

Dec. 10

“Michelle Wolf: Joke Show” (Netflix Original)

“Outlander” (Season 3)

Dec. 11

“The Sky Is Pink”

Dec. 12

“Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos” (Netflix Film)

“Jack Whitehall: Christmas With My Father” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 13

“6 Underground” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 15

“A Family Man”

“Dil Dhadakne Do”

“Karthik Calling Karthik”

Dec. 16

“Burlesque”

“The Danish Girl”

“The Magicians” (Season 4)

Dec. 17

“Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 18

“Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer” (Netflix Documentary)

“Soundtrack” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 19

“After the Raid” (Netflix Documentary)

“Ultraviolet” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Twice Upon a Time” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 20

“The Two Popes” (Netflix Film)

“The Witcher” (Netflix Original)

Dec. 22

“Private Practice” (Season 1-6)

Dec. 23

“Transformers Rescue Bots Academy” (Season 1)

Dec. 24

“CAROLE & TUESDAY” (Part 2, Netflix Anime)

“Como caído del cielo” (Netflix Film)

“Crash Landing on You” (Netflix Original)

“John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch” (Netflix Original)

“Lost in Space” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020” (Part 2, Netflix Original)

Dec. 25

“Sweetheart”

Dec. 26

“The App” (Netflix Film)

“Le Bazar de la Charité” (Netflix Original)

“Fast & Furious Spy Racers” (Netflix Family)

“You” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Tyler Golden/Netflix Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the second season of "You."

Dec. 27

“The Gift” (Netflix Original)

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Dec. 28

“Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 29

“Lawless”

Dec. 30

“Alexa & Katie” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened” (Netflix Anime)

Dec. 31

“The Degenerates” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Die Another Day”

“GoldenEye”

“Heartbreakers”

“The Neighbor” (Netflix Original)

“Red Dawn”

“Tomorrow Never Dies”

“The World Is Not Enough”

“Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures” (Netflix Original)

Departures

Dec. 1

“Yoga Hosers”

Dec. 2

“Africa” (Season 1)

“Blue Planet II” (Season 1)

“Frozen Planet” (On Thin Ice)

“Frozen Planet” (Season 1)

“Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey”

“Life”

“Life on Location”

“Life Story”

“Nature’s Great Events” (Series 1)

“Nature’s Great Events: Diaries” (Series 1)

“Planet Earth II”

“Planet Earth” (Season 1)

“The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans” (Season 1)

“The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans” (Season 1)

“The Hunt” (Season 1)

“The Making of Frozen Planet” (Series 1)

Dec. 4

“Thor: Ragnarok”

Dec. 11

“Get Santa”

Dec. 14

“Beyblade: Metal Fusion” (Season 1)

“Merlin” (Season 1-5)

Dec. 15

“Helix” (Season 2)

Dec. 18

“Miss Me This Christmas”

“You Can’t Fight Christmas”

Dec. 19

“George of the Jungle 2”

Dec. 25

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Season 7-11)

“Kurt Seyit ve Şura” (Season 1)

“Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi”

Dec. 31