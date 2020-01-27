Here’s What Arrives On And Leaves From Netflix In February 2020

Netflix adds over two dozen movies to the service on Feb. 1. Granted, seven of those movies are in the “Police Academy” franchise, but you still have a decent variety beyond that.

In particular, various romantic movies join throughout this Valentine’s Day-centric month, such as “The Notebook” and “Jerry Maguire.” Netflix also adds many poorly reviewed romantic films like “Dear John,” “Fools Rush In” and “Sex and the City 2.” So you’ve got options.

I’m particularly excited about the addition of “Good Time,” the 2017 movie by the Safdie brothers (“Uncut Gems”). That joins on Feb. 11.

Netflix has a few popular shows returning this month, too. Both “Altered Carbon” and “Narcos: Mexico” come back for their second seasons.

And Alison Brie co-wrote and stars in an upcoming Netflix film called “Horse Girl.” You can watch the trailer for that drama below.

Movies leaving the service throughout February include “District 9,” “Milk” and “Lincoln.” At the end of the month, “The Matrix” trilogy also departs.

Movies leaving the service throughout February include "District 9," "Milk" and "Lincoln." At the end of the month, "The Matrix" trilogy also departs.

New Line Cinema Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in "The Notebook."

Arrivals Feb. 1 “A Bad Moms Christmas”

“A Little Princess”

“Back to the Future Part III”

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

“Center Stage”

“Cookie’s Fortune”

“Dear John”

“The Dirty Dozen”

“Dirty Harry”

“Driving Miss Daisy”

“Elizabeth”

“Elizabeth: The Golden Age”

“Fools Rush In”

“Hancock”

“Love Jacked”

“The Notebook”

“The Other Guys”

“The Pianist”

“Police Academy”

“Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment”

“Police Academy 3: Back in Training”

“Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol”

“Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach”

“Police Academy 6: City Under Siege”

“Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow”

“Purple Rain”

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“Scary Movie 2”

“Sex and the City 2”

Feb. 3

“Sordo” (Netflix Film)

“Team Kaylie” (Part 3, Netflix Family)

Feb. 4

“Faith, Hope & Love”

“She Did That”

“Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 5

“Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’”

″#cats_the_mewvie”

“The Pharmacist” (Netflix Documentary)

“Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story”

Feb. 6

“Cagaster of an Insect Cage” (Netflix Anime)

Feb. 7

“The Ballad of Lefty Brown”

“Dragons: Rescue Riders” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Horse Girl” (Netflix Film)

“Locke & Key” (Netflix Original)

“My Holo Love” (Netflix Original)

“Who Killed Malcolm X?”

Feb. 8

“The Coldest Game” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 9

“Better Call Saul” (Season 4)

“Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama” (Netflix Family)

“Polaroid”

Feb. 11

“Good Time”

“CAMINO A ROMA” (Netflix Documentary)

“Q Ball”

Feb. 12

“Anna Karenina”

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 13

“Dragon Quest Your Story” (Netflix Anime)

“Love is Blind” (Netflix Original)

“Narcos: Mexico” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Feb. 14

“Cable Girls” (Final Season, Netflix Original)

“Isi & Ossi” (Netflix Film)

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix Family)

Feb. 15

“Starship Troopers”

Feb. 17

“The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia” (Netflix Family)

Feb. 19

“Chef Show” (Volume 3, Netflix Original)

Feb. 20

“Spectros” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 21

“A Haunted House”

“Babies” (Netflix Documentary)

“Gentefied” (Netflix Original)

“Glitch Techs” (Netflix Family)

“Puerta 7” (Netflix Original)

“System Crasher” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 22

“Girl on the Third Floor”

Feb. 23

“Full Count”

Feb. 25

“Every Time I Die”

Feb. 26

“I Am Not Okay With This” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 27

“Altered Carbon” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

“Followers” (Netflix Original)

“Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back ― Evolution” (Netflix Family)

Feb. 28

“All The Bright Places” (Netflix Film)

“Babylon Berlin” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection”

“Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection”

“Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection”

“La trinchera infinita” (Netflix Film)

“Queen Sono” (Netflix Original)

“Restaurants on the Edge” (Netflix Original)

“Unstoppable” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 29

“Jerry Maguire”

TBA

“Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies” (Netflix Original)

“Taj Mahal 1989” (Netflix Original)

Departures

Feb. 11

“Clouds of Sils Maria”

Feb. 14

“District 9”

Feb. 15

“Milk”

“Operator”

“Peter Rabbit”

Feb. 18

“The 2000s” (Season 1)

Feb. 19

“Charlotte’s Web”

“Gangs of New York”

“The Eighties” (Season 1)

“The Nineties” (Season 1)

“The Seventies” (Season 1)

Feb. 20

“Lincoln”

Feb. 21

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

Feb. 26

“Our Idiot Brother”

Feb. 27

“Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection”

“Jeopardy!: College Championship II”

“Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II”

“Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III”

“Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III”

Feb. 28

“My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks”

“Primal Fear”

“Trainspotting”

Feb. 29

“50/50”

“American Beauty”

“Anger Management”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

“Free Willy”

“Hustle & Flow”

“Igor”

“Layer Cake”

“Rachel Getting Married”

“Stripes”

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“The Mind of a Chef” (Season 1-5)

“The Taking of Pelham 123”

“Up in the Air”